Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Assurant by 4.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Assurant by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 35.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.13 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.90%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,329.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

