Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $256.21 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

