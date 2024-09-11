Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.37% from the company’s previous close.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,897 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.