Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 111,089 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

