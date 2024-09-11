Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average is $153.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.