Caprock Group LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 92,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.