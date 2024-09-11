Caprock Group LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company cut Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.