Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,226,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 301,882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after buying an additional 104,209 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

