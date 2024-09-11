Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311 shares of company stock worth $234,214 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

