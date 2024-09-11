Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.9 %

TER opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

