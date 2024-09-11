Caprock Group LLC Invests $997,000 in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 81.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 184,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

