Caprock Group LLC Purchases 1,409 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.6 %

KVUE opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.47.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.