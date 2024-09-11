Caprock Group LLC Purchases 3,024 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

