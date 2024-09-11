Caprock Group LLC Purchases 548 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after buying an additional 872,216 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,051,000 after buying an additional 314,102 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,347,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,400,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.16 and a beta of 1.55. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $105.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

