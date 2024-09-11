Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.