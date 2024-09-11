Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,290.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Microsoft by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $414.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.06. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,751 shares of company stock worth $53,628,156. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

