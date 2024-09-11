Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 67.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 297,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Catalent by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 365,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter worth $13,596,000.

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Catalent news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

