Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTLT. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $39,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,264.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $782,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

