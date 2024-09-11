Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Celcuity Stock Performance

CELC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Celcuity by 189.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

