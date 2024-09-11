Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.13.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $237.53 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.41 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.70 and its 200-day moving average is $233.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

