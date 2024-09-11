Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Centamin Stock Up 22.8 %
Centamin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Centamin Company Profile
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
