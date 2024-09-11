Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 77.25 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 150.90 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,938.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

