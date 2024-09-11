Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

CVX opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $254.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

