Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,336 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHT stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.4736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.33%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.