Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.