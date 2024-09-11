Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $97.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $127.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
