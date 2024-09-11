Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE:CTS opened at C$4.38 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The firm has a market cap of C$854.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of C$651.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$645.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6346154 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -7.50%.

In related news,

In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$44,684.31. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

