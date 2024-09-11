Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 221.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 261.22%.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

