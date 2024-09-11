CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $247.74 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.04.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,285,000. NCP Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.