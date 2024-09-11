Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 89.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $5,546,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 208,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 640.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 157,739 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,569. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE:DT opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

