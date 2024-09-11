Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,370,000 after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,343.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

