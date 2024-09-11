Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 472.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.