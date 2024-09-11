Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $174.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

