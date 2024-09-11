Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 608.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BUFR opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

