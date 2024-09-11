Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 983.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $158.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.02. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $4,452,898 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

