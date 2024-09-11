Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $50,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.