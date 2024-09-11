Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $85,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

