Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $89,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 515,808 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,697,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 127,399 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance
BBEU stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.