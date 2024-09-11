Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 662,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,054,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,091,000 after acquiring an additional 921,995 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

