Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

