Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.76.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

