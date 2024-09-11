Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

