Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,899,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,423,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,616,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WING. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wingstop from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $379.93 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.38 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.67 and its 200 day moving average is $378.64.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

