Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8,450.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,032.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Down 3.6 %

KMX stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.