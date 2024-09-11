Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 336,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

