Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FLQL stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

