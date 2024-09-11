Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

