Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 351,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 306,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 177,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

