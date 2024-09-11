Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 426,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

