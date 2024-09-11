Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
