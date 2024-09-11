Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DCTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 312.48% and a negative net margin of 474.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 155.1% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,561 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 23.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

