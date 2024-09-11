Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DNLI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $26.34 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

