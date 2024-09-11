Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 400

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

LON:IHP opened at GBX 367 ($4.80) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 395 ($5.17). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

